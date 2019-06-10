 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
German FM Maas upbeat on Iran trade as Tehran ‘won’t talk’ missiles with other states

Published time: 10 Jun, 2019 07:55 Edited time: 10 Jun, 2019 09:09
Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif shakes hands with his German counterpart Heiko Maas after their meeting in Teheran, Iran, June 10, 2019. © Reuters / Sabine Seibold

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was in Tehran on Monday, saying that all the formal requirements for a European payment system for barter-based trade with Iran, designed to circumvent US sanctions, are now in place.

This instrument “of a new kind” could “be ready to use in the foreseeable future,” Reuters quoted the minister as saying.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that nothing else but the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers will be discussed during high-stakes diplomacy meetings in Tehran this week, AP reports.

After Maas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will arrive on Wednesday in Iran.

