German FM Maas upbeat on Iran trade as Tehran ‘won’t talk’ missiles with other states

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was in Tehran on Monday, saying that all the formal requirements for a European payment system for barter-based trade with Iran, designed to circumvent US sanctions, are now in place.

This instrument “of a new kind” could “be ready to use in the foreseeable future,” Reuters quoted the minister as saying.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that nothing else but the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers will be discussed during high-stakes diplomacy meetings in Tehran this week, AP reports.

After Maas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will arrive on Wednesday in Iran.