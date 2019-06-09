 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
American Airlines extends ban on Boeing 737 Max flights till September

Published time: 9 Jun, 2019 15:31
American Airlines has extended the grounding of its entire fleet of Boeing 737 Max jets until September 3, the company said on Sunday. The planes were previously banned from serving passengers through mid-August.

The airline “remains confident” that the jets will be cleared for flight once Boeing rolls out software updates and “new training elements” for the pilots and crew, which are currently in development.

Boeing’s hot-selling 737 Max’s were grounded worldwide after two of the packed planes of the series crashed in similar fashion in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing everyone on board.

