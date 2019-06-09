Zarif calls for Europe to normalize economic ties with Iran

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday called for European leaders to normalize trade ties with the Islamic Republic under the existing nuclear agreement despite US sanctions, or their commitments will not be met.

“The Europeans and other signatories of the JCPOA should normalize economic ties with Iran. We will halt our commitments or will take action in accordance with their measures,” Zarif said.

Last month, in response to US sanctions, Iran scaled back some commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal. It said that if the Europeans cave in to US pressure and fail to respect the agreement, it will resume enriching uranium to a higher degree than that permitted by the accord.

