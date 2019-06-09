 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zarif calls for Europe to normalize economic ties with Iran

Published time: 9 Jun, 2019 09:49
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday called for European leaders to normalize trade ties with the Islamic Republic under the existing nuclear agreement despite US sanctions, or their commitments will not be met.

“The Europeans and other signatories of the JCPOA should normalize economic ties with Iran. We will halt our commitments or will take action in accordance with their measures,” Zarif said.

Last month, in response to US sanctions, Iran scaled back some commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal. It said that if the Europeans cave in to US pressure and fail to respect the agreement, it will resume enriching uranium to a higher degree than that permitted by the accord.

