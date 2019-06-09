 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Voters go to polls as election kicks off in Kazakhstan

Published time: 9 Jun, 2019 09:29
The first election without longtime President Nursultan Nazarbayev, after his unexpected resignation in March, is taking place in Kazakhstan. The interim president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is the favorite in the race.

Tokayev called on the opposition to show restraint and engage in dialogue with the government.

Kazakhstan experienced rising opposition sentiment this spring. Anti-government rallies were held calling for a boycott of the election, which protestors believe is rigged for the ex-president’s favorite.

