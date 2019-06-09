Voters go to polls as election kicks off in Kazakhstan

The first election without longtime President Nursultan Nazarbayev, after his unexpected resignation in March, is taking place in Kazakhstan. The interim president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is the favorite in the race.

Tokayev called on the opposition to show restraint and engage in dialogue with the government.

Kazakhstan experienced rising opposition sentiment this spring. Anti-government rallies were held calling for a boycott of the election, which protestors believe is rigged for the ex-president’s favorite.