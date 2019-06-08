 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US-China trade turmoil could hurt global market growth – Japanese finance minister

Published time: 8 Jun, 2019 11:57
Get short URL

Uncertainty over US-China trade tensions could hurt market confidence if not resolved soon, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday.

The Japanese official told reporters after the first day of the G20 meeting of finance leaders in Fukuoka, in southern Japan, that the global economy is facing many risks that might bring its growth down. While global growth is likely to recover in the latter half of this year through next year, tensions between the US and China over trade disagreements might hurt global growth prospects.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies