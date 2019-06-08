US-China trade turmoil could hurt global market growth – Japanese finance minister

Uncertainty over US-China trade tensions could hurt market confidence if not resolved soon, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday.

The Japanese official told reporters after the first day of the G20 meeting of finance leaders in Fukuoka, in southern Japan, that the global economy is facing many risks that might bring its growth down. While global growth is likely to recover in the latter half of this year through next year, tensions between the US and China over trade disagreements might hurt global growth prospects.