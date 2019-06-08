 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US leaves door open to trade negotiations with China at G20

Published time: 8 Jun, 2019 09:44
The United States is open for more negotiations with China amid its ongoing trade war, but Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Mnuchin warned that Washington would move ahead with tariffs if a deal could not be reached.

Any potential deal will have to wait until June 28-29, when President Donald Trump is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka.The treasury secretary said he does not believe that the current trade tensions were harming the global economy, one of the key topics being discussed by G20 officials in the western Japanese city of Fukuoka today and tomorrow.

On the sidelines of the current G20 meeting, Mnuchin claimed that the current trade relationship between the US and China is “very unbalanced,” and that America’s “markets are completely open to them. Their markets have not been open to us.”

