25 injured as tourist bus collides with car in Germany

A collision between a tourist bus and a car in the German state of Thuringia has injured 25 people, most of whom are children.

Police say the accident occurred on Friday at around 3:50pm local time, according to local paper Thueringer Allgemeine.

The tourist bus was carrying 49 schoolchildren between 16 and 18 years old, six teachers, and the driver. In total, 21 children, the driver, and one teacher were injured. Six of the children sustained severe injuries and are were hospitalized in emergency conditions. The driver of the car, who is 80 years old, was also severely injured.

The accident brought two rescue helicopters, seven ambulances, and nine firefighting vehicles to the scene, which has now been cleared. Those injured are recovering in the hospital.