 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

German parliament passes migration bills

Published time: 7 Jun, 2019 17:11 Edited time: 7 Jun, 2019 17:15
Get short URL
German parliament passes migration bills
People take a break as they visit a job fair for migrants to provide information about job opportunities all over the country in Berlin, Germany, January 28, 2019. © Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch

The German lawmakers on Friday approved a package of laws reforming rules on asylum and migration. The laws included a government-proposed bill intended to make it harder for failed asylum-seekers to avoid deportation or hide their true identity.

More than 200,000 failed asylum-seekers were required to leave Germany last year, but authorities managed to deport only about 25,000, AP said.

A separate bill will make it easier for skilled workers from non-EU citizens to come to Germany. People with sufficient qualifications who speak German will in future be able to apply for six-month permits to hunt for jobs in the country.

Previously, migrant workers from outside the EU had to show they had an employment contract before arriving in Germany.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies