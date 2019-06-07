 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Athens mosque likely to open in September, Greek minister says

Published time: 7 Jun, 2019 16:39 Edited time: 7 Jun, 2019 17:08
A Greek national flag waves on the wall of an old naval base where the construction of the first formal mosque has started, in Athens, Greece, February 6, 2017. © Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek Education Minister Kostas Gavroglou said on Friday that Athens would open its first state-sponsored official mosque probably by September, when the €850,000 ($967,000) construction project is completed. “Soon the first prayers will be made by the imam,” Reuters quoted Gavroglou as saying.

There are mosques in other parts of the country, which has a predominantly Christian Orthodox population, but the capital, Athens, has not had a formal mosque since it drove out occupying Ottomans in 1833, and the few that were left have been re-purposed.

More than 200,000 Muslims from countries including Pakistan, Syria, Afghanistan and Bangladesh live in the Greek capital, according to Muslim groups.

Greece has its own Muslim community, which represent about 2 percent of the population who live mainly in the north, where they have their own mosques.

