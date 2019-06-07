 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Kosovo deal on ties with Serbia ‘possible this year’ – Thaci

Published time: 7 Jun, 2019 14:21 Edited time: 7 Jun, 2019 16:47
Get short URL
Kosovo deal on ties with Serbia ‘possible this year’ – Thaci
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic arrives to speak in the Serbian Parliament in Belgrade, Serbia, May 27, 2019. © Reuters / Marko Djurica

Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci said on Friday he was hopeful about reaching a deal with Serbia this year on normalizing ties. Last month, tensions in the region spiked following Kosovan police operations in a region that is mainly populated by Serbs.

The process of trying to normalize ties “is now in crisis, which brings opportunity for final agreement,” Thaci told the Globsec conference in Bratislava, Slovakia. “I believe this agreement can be reached this year,” he was quoted as saying.

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic, speaking at the same event, said he was more pessimistic but that both sides must keep seeking a compromise.

On May 27, Vucic told parliament during a special session dedicated to Kosovo: “We lost the territory,” according to Reuters. Kosovo’s independence is not recognized by Serbia, five EU member states, Russia, China and others.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies