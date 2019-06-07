 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Thousands of Algerians protest on 16th consecutive Friday, demanding removal of ruling elite

Published time: 7 Jun, 2019 12:29 Edited time: 7 Jun, 2019 16:23
Get short URL
Thousands of Algerians protest on 16th consecutive Friday, demanding removal of ruling elite
Demonstrators carry banners and flags during a protest demanding the removal of the ruling elite in Algiers, Algeria, June 7, 2019. © Reuters / Ramzi Boudina

Thousands of protesters gathered in the Algerian capital on Friday for what has become a regular demonstration demanding the removal of the ruling elite. They held banners reading “All of you, go!” and “We need new figures,” Reuters reports.

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika quit on April 2 after 20 years in power, but protests have continued, seeking political reforms and the removal of all officials belonging to the old guard.

This was the 16th consecutive Friday since February that protesters have taken part in a mass rally.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies