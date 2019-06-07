Thousands of Algerians protest on 16th consecutive Friday, demanding removal of ruling elite

Thousands of protesters gathered in the Algerian capital on Friday for what has become a regular demonstration demanding the removal of the ruling elite. They held banners reading “All of you, go!” and “We need new figures,” Reuters reports.

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika quit on April 2 after 20 years in power, but protests have continued, seeking political reforms and the removal of all officials belonging to the old guard.

This was the 16th consecutive Friday since February that protesters have taken part in a mass rally.