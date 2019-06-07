 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Macron to promote climate effort at G-7 summit in France despite differences with US

Published time: 7 Jun, 2019 15:27 Edited time: 7 Jun, 2019 15:53
French President Emmanuel Macron adjusts his tie during the COP23 UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, November 15, 2017. © Reuters / Wolfgang Rattay

The French president wants an August summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies to take firm action on climate change despite divergences with Washington on the issue.

Emmanuel Macron said that President Donald Trump’s presence at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, in southwestern France, is not being questioned, AP reports.

Macron said in Paris the summit also aims at easing tensions on world trade, stressing the importance of understanding “where our differences lie” and “how we can overcome them.”

Last year, Trump roiled the G-7 meeting in Canada by first agreeing to a statement on trade before withdrawing from it while complaining that he had been blindsided by Ottawa’s criticism of tariff threats.

