Macron to promote climate effort at G-7 summit in France despite differences with US

The French president wants an August summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies to take firm action on climate change despite divergences with Washington on the issue.

Emmanuel Macron said that President Donald Trump’s presence at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, in southwestern France, is not being questioned, AP reports.

Macron said in Paris the summit also aims at easing tensions on world trade, stressing the importance of understanding “where our differences lie” and “how we can overcome them.”

Last year, Trump roiled the G-7 meeting in Canada by first agreeing to a statement on trade before withdrawing from it while complaining that he had been blindsided by Ottawa’s criticism of tariff threats.