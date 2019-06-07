 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 12 Indians killed in Oman-Dubai bus crash – consul

Published time: 7 Jun, 2019 14:52 Edited time: 7 Jun, 2019 15:16
At least 12 Indians were among the 17 people killed in a bus accident in Dubai when the vehicle, coming from Oman, rammed into a low-clearance sign, police and the Indian Consular General in Dubai said on Friday.

Nine people were seriously injured after the driver of the bus, belonging to the Omani transport company Mwasalat, wrongly entered a road not designated for buses while heading towards Al Rashidiya metro station on Thursday, PTI reported.

The bus was carrying 31 passengers. The Indian Consulate had earlier tweeted that four Indians were discharged after first aid, and three were receiving treatment in Rashid hospital.

