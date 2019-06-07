At least 12 Indians killed in Oman-Dubai bus crash – consul

At least 12 Indians were among the 17 people killed in a bus accident in Dubai when the vehicle, coming from Oman, rammed into a low-clearance sign, police and the Indian Consular General in Dubai said on Friday.

Nine people were seriously injured after the driver of the bus, belonging to the Omani transport company Mwasalat, wrongly entered a road not designated for buses while heading towards Al Rashidiya metro station on Thursday, PTI reported.

The bus was carrying 31 passengers. The Indian Consulate had earlier tweeted that four Indians were discharged after first aid, and three were receiving treatment in Rashid hospital.