Kremlin sees no expediency in expanding Normandy format – spokesman

Published time: 7 Jun, 2019 08:45 Edited time: 7 Jun, 2019 14:32
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) attends a meeting with Foreign Ministers Heiko Maas (2nd L) of Germany and Jean-Yves Le Drian (L) of France in Kiev, Ukraine May 30, 2019. © Reuters / Sergey Supinsky / Pool

The Kremlin believes that it is inexpedient to expand the Normandy format, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

New Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed engaging new countries in the format, which is intended to settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine, TASS reported.

The Normandy Four comprises leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany. “As far as we are concerned, apart from Ukraine, other members of the Normandy format so far have not seen any expediency in expanding it,” Peskov said.

“Currently, we can say that the format itself so far has not been very effective,” he noted, adding that Kiev “is taking its time implementing the Minsk agreements.” However, he said that “everything depends on which position Kiev will now assume.”

