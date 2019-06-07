London’s High Court throws out Brexit case against UK PM candidate Boris Johnson

Judges at London’s High Court on Friday threw out an attempt to prosecute Boris Johnson for allegedly lying about Brexit.

Last month, a judge said Johnson must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit by claiming during the 2016 referendum that Britain would be 350 million pounds a week better off outside the EU. Opponents argued that it was deliberately misleading.

However, judges overturned that decision at a judicial review hearing, according to Reuters.

Johnson is the frontrunner to succeed Theresa May as prime minister.