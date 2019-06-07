 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
London’s High Court throws out Brexit case against UK PM candidate Boris Johnson

Published time: 7 Jun, 2019 13:50 Edited time: 7 Jun, 2019 14:06
Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. © Reuters / Andrew Yates / File Photo

Judges at London’s High Court on Friday threw out an attempt to prosecute Boris Johnson for allegedly lying about Brexit.

Last month, a judge said Johnson must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit by claiming during the 2016 referendum that Britain would be 350 million pounds a week better off outside the EU. Opponents argued that it was deliberately misleading.

However, judges overturned that decision at a judicial review hearing, according to Reuters.

Johnson is the frontrunner to succeed Theresa May as prime minister.

