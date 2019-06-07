 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US sanctions Iran’s petrochemical holding group, subsidiaries & sales agents
Ankara will protect Turkish Cypriots’ rights to gas in E. Mediterranean, Erdogan warns

Published time: 7 Jun, 2019 12:46 Edited time: 7 Jun, 2019 13:40
Turkish drilling vessel Fatih is pictured off the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, October 30, 2018. © Reuters / Kaan Soyturk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara is determined to protect Turkish Cypriots’ rights to gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean, AP reported.

He was speaking on Friday, days after Cyprus had renegotiated a contract with a consortium made up of Shell, Texas-Based Noble Energy and Israel’s Delek, which paves the way for the exploitation of an offshore field. It is estimated to hold 4.1 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Ankara says such agreements breach the rights of breakaway Turkish Cypriots to potential hydrocarbon deposits, and that it is conducting its own exploratory drilling around the island.

