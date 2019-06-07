Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed brokers talks between Sudanese generals, protesters

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in the Sudanese capital on Friday to broker talks between the ruling generals and protest leaders. The visit comes after a deadly crackdown by security forces in Sudan this week.

Abiy arrived at Khartoum international airport and headed for a series of meetings with the generals in power, AFP reported.

The Ethiopian premier was scheduled to meet protest leaders later.

Prominent protest leader Omar al-Digeir said that “we have received an invitation from the Ethiopian embassy” to meet the PM, adding that the invitation had been accepted.