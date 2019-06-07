 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed brokers talks between Sudanese generals, protesters

Published time: 7 Jun, 2019 08:14 Edited time: 7 Jun, 2019 11:09
Get short URL
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed brokers talks between Sudanese generals, protesters
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. © Reuters / Tiksa Negeri

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in the Sudanese capital on Friday to broker talks between the ruling generals and protest leaders. The visit comes after a deadly crackdown by security forces in Sudan this week.

Abiy arrived at Khartoum international airport and headed for a series of meetings with the generals in power, AFP reported.

The Ethiopian premier was scheduled to meet protest leaders later.

Prominent protest leader Omar al-Digeir said that “we have received an invitation from the Ethiopian embassy” to meet the PM, adding that the invitation had been accepted.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies