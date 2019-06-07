Oman-Dubai bus crashes in UAE, 17 people killed – police

Police in Dubai say 17 people were killed when a bus from Oman crashed in the United Arab Emirates, AP reported.

Police say the bus crashed into a sign on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. They did not elaborate on what caused the bus driver to hit the sign. At least three people were injured in the crash.

The driver of the bus, believed to be in his 50s, survived the crash and is receiving treatment for ‘moderate injuries’ at Rashid Hospital.

Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said the crash involving its Muscat-to-Dubai route happened at 6pm on Thursday. The company will suspend the service for the immediate future.