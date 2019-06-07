 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Oman-Dubai bus crashes in UAE, 17 people killed – police

Published time: 7 Jun, 2019 09:27 Edited time: 7 Jun, 2019 10:52
Get short URL
Oman-Dubai bus crashes in UAE, 17 people killed – police
© Reuters / Hamad I Mohammed

Police in Dubai say 17 people were killed when a bus from Oman crashed in the United Arab Emirates, AP reported.

Police say the bus crashed into a sign on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. They did not elaborate on what caused the bus driver to hit the sign. At least three people were injured in the crash.

The driver of the bus, believed to be in his 50s, survived the crash and is receiving treatment for ‘moderate injuries’ at Rashid Hospital.

Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said the crash involving its Muscat-to-Dubai route happened at 6pm on Thursday. The company will suspend the service for the immediate future.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies