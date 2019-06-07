 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

3 Chinese warships leave Sydney after unannounced visit

Published time: 7 Jun, 2019 07:24 Edited time: 7 Jun, 2019 10:24
Get short URL
3 Chinese warships leave Sydney after unannounced visit
Soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy wave to locals at the naval port in Garden Island of Sydney, Australia, June 3, 2019. © Global Look Press / Xinhua / Bai Xuefei

Three Chinese warships sailed out of Sydney on Friday after an unannounced visit that came amid a tussle for influence between Australia and China in the Pacific.

The show-of-force call by a frigate, supply ship and amphibious warfare vessel was planned but never announced by Canberra.

Ties between Australia and China hit a low last year when Canberra passed laws aimed at “thwarting Chinese influence in domestic affairs” and also over China’s assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea, Reuters said.

Australia has offered diplomatic support to US “freedom of navigation” voyages through the South China Sea.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies