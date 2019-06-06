 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN envoy says Palestinian govt will cancel increase in ministers’ pay after leak sparks anger

Published time: 6 Jun, 2019 15:43 Edited time: 6 Jun, 2019 19:17
Nickolay Mladenov. © Reuters / Mike Segar

The Palestinian government has pledged to suspend a secret increase in ministerial salaries, the UN envoy on the Israel-Palestinian conflict said on Thursday, after reports of the raise sparked anger.

Documents leaked online appeared to show that in 2017 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had quietly agreed to increase the monthly salaries of ministers from $3,000 to $5,000, as well as boosting the prime minister’s salary from $4,000 to $6,000, AFP reported.

The revelation, by an anonymous online group ‘Against the Current,’ came as the Palestinian government faces desperate financial shortfalls.

UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov said on Thursday he had spoken to recently-installed Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, who had agreed to cancel the raises.

