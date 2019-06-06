German FM Maas heading to Tehran next week ‘to salvage nuclear deal’

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is traveling to Iran next week to discuss the faltering nuclear accord between Tehran and leading world powers.

The visit to Iran will be part of a broader trip to the Middle East starting on Friday, with stops in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said on Thursday.

Maas plans to meet his Iranian counterpart Mohammed Javad Zarif on Monday to discuss “Tehran’s role” in the restive region and the 2015 nuclear accord, AP reports.

“We want to preserve this nuclear agreement because we believe it is a good agreement that prevents Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons,” Adebahr said.