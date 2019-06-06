 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NATO mission in Iraq not disrupted by tension over Iran – commander

Published time: 6 Jun, 2019 15:11 Edited time: 6 Jun, 2019 18:47
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. © Reuters / Joshua Roberts

The head of the NATO mission in Iraq said on Thursday that the recent increase in tension between the US and Iran has not hampered the alliance’s work in the country.

Washington ordered the evacuation of non-emergency staff from its Baghdad embassy last month, due to an alleged growing threat from Iranian-linked Iraqi militias.

Canadian Gen. Dany Fortin, who leads NATO’s 500-strong training and advisory mission in Iraq, said his forces had “sufficiently mitigated” the threat and were able to continue working, AFP reports.

“There’s no doubt there's still risk and… there was a critical threat, cause for concern for the US and for all of us,” Fortin said at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

