France, US share common objective on Iran – Macron

Published time: 6 Jun, 2019 14:25 Edited time: 6 Jun, 2019 15:40
Emmanuel Macron speaks with Donald Trump ahead of a meeting at the Prefecture of Caen, on the sidelines of D-Day commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy, France, June 6, 2019. © Reuters / Ludovic Marin / Pool

France and the United States share the common objective of preventing Iran obtaining nuclear arms, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

New international negotiations need to be opened for that goal to be met, according to the French leader.

President Donald Trump said Iran was failing as a nation following tough US sanctions, but that he was ready to talk to the Iranians, Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Tehran would not be “deceived” by Trump’s offer of negotiations and would not give up its missile program.

