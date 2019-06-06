Russia opposes ‘any foreign intervention’ in Sudan – deputy FM

Moscow opposes any attempts to impose decisions on a settlement for the situation in Sudan by other states, Russia's special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, said on Thursday.

A compromise based on consensus is needed to settle the crisis in the African nation, said Bogdanov, who is deputy foreign minister. Russia is in favor of solving problems in the framework of national dialogue, he added.

Russian diplomats are in touch with all political players in Sudan, including the opposition. In April, Bogdanov visited Sudan’s capital Khartoum and met with the new Sudanese leadership.

Protesters in Sudan are now demanding the military hand over power to a civilian authority.