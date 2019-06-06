 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia opposes ‘any foreign intervention’ in Sudan – deputy FM

Published time: 6 Jun, 2019 13:15 Edited time: 6 Jun, 2019 15:25
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. © Reuters / Maxim Shemetov

Moscow opposes any attempts to impose decisions on a settlement for the situation in Sudan by other states, Russia's special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, said on Thursday.

A compromise based on consensus is needed to settle the crisis in the African nation, said Bogdanov, who is deputy foreign minister. Russia is in favor of solving problems in the framework of national dialogue, he added.

Russian diplomats are in touch with all political players in Sudan, including the opposition. In April, Bogdanov visited Sudan’s capital Khartoum and met with the new Sudanese leadership.

Protesters in Sudan are now demanding the military hand over power to a civilian authority.

