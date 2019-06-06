 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China has ‘serious concerns’ about Taiwan’s request for US tanks, missiles

Published time: 6 Jun, 2019 13:10 Edited time: 6 Jun, 2019 14:44
Beijing says it has “serious concerns” about the proposed sale of missiles and of more than 100 tanks to Taiwan.

On Thursday, Taiwan confirmed it is hoping to buy state-of-the-art tanks and portable missiles from the US, in a proposed deal that drew an angry rebuke from China, AFP reports.

Taipei’s Defense Ministry has formally asked for 108 M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks, more than 1,500 Javelin and TOW anti-tank missiles, and 250 shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. The request was proceeding “as normal,” according to the ministry.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday that Beijing has repeatedly demanded that the US “fully understand the extremely sensitive and damaging nature of their decision to sell arms to Taiwan, and abide by the One China principle.”

