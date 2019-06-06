 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Israel cuts Gaza fishing zone again after new fire balloons

Published time: 6 Jun, 2019 11:32 Edited time: 6 Jun, 2019 14:01
Get short URL
Israel cuts Gaza fishing zone again after new fire balloons
Balloons connected to a device can be seen over the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, Israel, October 19, 2018 © Reuters / Amir Cohen

Israel has cut the fishing zone it allows off Gaza in the third such response in a fortnight to Palestinian incendiary balloons.

As of Wednesday, the fishing limit for Gaza fishermen had been reduced from a maximum of 15 nautical miles to 10, AFP reported, citing an Israeli official.

Incendiary balloons from Gaza caused three blazes on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Israeli fire service. They reportedly followed Israel’s move to restore the limit to 15 miles after a previous reduction in response to fire balloons last week.

The limit of up to 15 nautical miles set ahead of Israel’s April general election is the largest allowed in years. Human rights activists say it falls short of the 20 nautical miles agreed under the Oslo accords of the 1990s.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies