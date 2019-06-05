German govt tells Greece question of World War II reparations ‘is settled’

The German government has reiterated its position that the question of World War II reparations to Greece has been settled. Its statement comes after Athens had asked Berlin to enter talks on paying compensation.

Greece’s ambassador submitted a formal request for this on Tuesday, AP reports. German Foreign Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul said in Berlin on Wednesday that “we are examining the contents.”

He said that the German government’s “fundamental position hasn’t changed” – which is that “the question of reparations has been concluded legally and politically.”

A Greek parliamentary committee in 2016 estimated that it could claim minimum reparations of €292 billion ($328 billion) for Germany’s World War II occupation of Greece, and an additional €9.2 billion stemming from World War I. In April, Greek lawmakers supported a motion for the government to act on those findings.