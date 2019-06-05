 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

German govt tells Greece question of World War II reparations ‘is settled’

Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 14:55 Edited time: 5 Jun, 2019 18:05
Get short URL
German govt tells Greece question of World War II reparations ‘is settled’
Greek Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session before a vote on German World War II reparations in Athens, April 17, 2019. © Reuters / Costas Baltas

The German government has reiterated its position that the question of World War II reparations to Greece has been settled. Its statement comes after Athens had asked Berlin to enter talks on paying compensation.

Greece’s ambassador submitted a formal request for this on Tuesday, AP reports. German Foreign Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul said in Berlin on Wednesday that “we are examining the contents.”

He said that the German government’s “fundamental position hasn’t changed” – which is that “the question of reparations has been concluded legally and politically.”

A Greek parliamentary committee in 2016 estimated that it could claim minimum reparations of €292 billion ($328 billion) for Germany’s World War II occupation of Greece, and an additional €9.2 billion stemming from World War I. In April, Greek lawmakers supported a motion for the government to act on those findings.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies