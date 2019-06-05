 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow in contact with US over Whelan case – Foreign Ministry

Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 12:27 Edited time: 5 Jun, 2019 15:31
Former US Marine Paul Whelan, detained in Moscow on suspicion of spying, May 24, 2019. © Reuters / Shamil Zhumatov / File Photo

Russia is responding in detail to US counterparts to questions on the case of Paul Whelan, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, adding that “this is diplomatic practice.”

“We really are in contact with American colleagues, with the embassy,” she told reporters. This topic is being discussed during meetings or contacts between the Foreign Ministry and the US State Department, Zakharova said in Moscow.

The investigation is currently underway, she said. This is “a matter for law enforcement agencies," and “there is no political component here,” Zakharova stressed.

Andrea Kalan, spokesperson at the US Embassy in Moscow, tweeted earlier on Wednesday that, according to Whelan, “investigators have threatened him.” Kalan said that officials at the pre-trial detention center Lefortovo “block human rights defenders from communicating with him about these threats.”

