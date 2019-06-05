Sudan’s military council launches investigation into violence

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 13:10 Edited time: 5 Jun, 2019 15:29
A Sudanese protester stands near a barricade on a street, demanding that the Transitional Military Council hand over power to civilians, in Khartoum, Sudan, June 4, 2019. © Reuters / Stringer

Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council said on Wednesday it had launched an investigation into recent violence in the country.

“The council has initiated an independent investigation… an urgent and transparent investigation with fast results,” according to the council’s deputy chairman, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. “Any person who crossed boundaries has to be punished,” he said.

A Sudanese alliance of protesters and opposition groups on Wednesday rejected the military council’s invitation to talks, Reuters reports.

Madani Abbas Madani, a leader of the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces, said the council “is imposing fear on citizens in the streets.”

