Sudan’s military council launches investigation into violence

Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council said on Wednesday it had launched an investigation into recent violence in the country.

“The council has initiated an independent investigation… an urgent and transparent investigation with fast results,” according to the council’s deputy chairman, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. “Any person who crossed boundaries has to be punished,” he said.

A Sudanese alliance of protesters and opposition groups on Wednesday rejected the military council’s invitation to talks, Reuters reports.

Madani Abbas Madani, a leader of the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces, said the council “is imposing fear on citizens in the streets.”