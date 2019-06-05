 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Seoul approves $8mn in aid for N. Korea amid ‘worsening food situation’

Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 11:23 Edited time: 5 Jun, 2019 13:27
A general view of Panmunjom is seen ahead of a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of Panmunjom declaration between South Korea and North Korea, at the southern side of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, April 27, 2019. © Reuters / Lee Jin-man / Pool

South Korea approved $8 million in humanitarian aid for the North on Wednesday, authorities said. The move come as negotiations over Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal are deadlocked and inter-Korean relations at a standstill.

It will be the first such aid Seoul has provided Pyongyang since 2015 and follows the North’s lowest recorded harvest for a decade, according to the UN.

The donation will be made through the UN. The South’s President Moon Jae-in is seeking to salvage diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington following the breakdown of the Hanoi summit, when Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump failed to reach a deal on Pyongyang’s nuclear program and sanctions relief.

North Korea has since largely cut off contact with both Seoul and Washington.

