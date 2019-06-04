 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky ‘seeks end of war’ in E. Ukraine, will stick to pro-Western course

Published time: 4 Jun, 2019 16:29 Edited time: 4 Jun, 2019 17:40
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky poses with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, Belgium, June 4, 2019. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he was ready to hold negotiations to end the war in eastern Ukraine while sticking to the goal of one day joining the EU and the NATO alliance.

Speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Zelensky said he would keep Ukraine “on the path of European and Euro Atlantic integration.”

“The strategic course of Ukraine to achieve fully-fledged membership in the EU and NATO… remains unchanged,” Reuters quoted him as saying alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zelensky met European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.

