Zelensky ‘seeks end of war’ in E. Ukraine, will stick to pro-Western course

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he was ready to hold negotiations to end the war in eastern Ukraine while sticking to the goal of one day joining the EU and the NATO alliance.

Speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Zelensky said he would keep Ukraine “on the path of European and Euro Atlantic integration.”

“The strategic course of Ukraine to achieve fully-fledged membership in the EU and NATO… remains unchanged,” Reuters quoted him as saying alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zelensky met European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.