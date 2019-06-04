 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Libyan coastguard intercepts some 100 Europe-bound migrants

Published time: 4 Jun, 2019 14:10 Edited time: 4 Jun, 2019 17:10
A Libyan coastguard boat is seen on the seafront at the Libyan city of Sabratha, November 21, 2018. © Reuters / Aidan Lewis

Libya’s coastguard says it has intercepted a boat carrying nearly 100 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s Mediterranean coast.

The rubber vessel had 92 African and Bengali migrants, including 11 women and four children, spokesman Ayoub Gassim said on Tuesday. They were intercepted on Monday off the coast of the western town of Garaboli, 60km (37 miles) east of the capital, Tripoli, according to AP.

The migrants were given humanitarian and medical aid and then taken to a refugee camp in the Tajoura district of eastern Tripoli.

Aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Tuesday slammed the conditions in migrant detention centers in Libya where would-be refugees are malnourished and cooped up with rampant health problems, AFP reported.

