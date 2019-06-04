Libyan coastguard intercepts some 100 Europe-bound migrants

Libya’s coastguard says it has intercepted a boat carrying nearly 100 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s Mediterranean coast.

The rubber vessel had 92 African and Bengali migrants, including 11 women and four children, spokesman Ayoub Gassim said on Tuesday. They were intercepted on Monday off the coast of the western town of Garaboli, 60km (37 miles) east of the capital, Tripoli, according to AP.

The migrants were given humanitarian and medical aid and then taken to a refugee camp in the Tajoura district of eastern Tripoli.

Aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Tuesday slammed the conditions in migrant detention centers in Libya where would-be refugees are malnourished and cooped up with rampant health problems, AFP reported.