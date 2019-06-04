 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Mexican president expects to reach deal with US over immigration

Published time: 4 Jun, 2019 13:32 Edited time: 4 Jun, 2019 17:01
Get short URL
Mexican president expects to reach deal with US over immigration
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. © Reuters / Daniel Becerril

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said he expects to reach a deal with the US over immigration before Washington carries out its threat to enact punitive tariffs.

President Donald Trump says he will impose a tariff on all Mexican goods beginning June 10 if Mexico does not halt a surge in immigrants crossing into the US.

Lopez Obrador said he was optimistic, Reuters reports. “There are signs that it matters to the US officials that there’s a deal,” he said.

Mexico is preparing an immigration proposal to present to US officials at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Washington.

“I think… there will be a deal before June 10, before this tariff comes into effect,” Lopez Obrador said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies