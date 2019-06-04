Mexican president expects to reach deal with US over immigration

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said he expects to reach a deal with the US over immigration before Washington carries out its threat to enact punitive tariffs.

President Donald Trump says he will impose a tariff on all Mexican goods beginning June 10 if Mexico does not halt a surge in immigrants crossing into the US.

Lopez Obrador said he was optimistic, Reuters reports. “There are signs that it matters to the US officials that there’s a deal,” he said.

Mexico is preparing an immigration proposal to present to US officials at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Washington.

“I think… there will be a deal before June 10, before this tariff comes into effect,” Lopez Obrador said.