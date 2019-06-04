 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel destroys ‘last Hezbollah tunnel’ from Lebanon

Published time: 4 Jun, 2019 09:37 Edited time: 4 Jun, 2019 14:42
Israeli soldiers stand next to an Israeli-dug hole into a cross-border tunnel dug from Lebanon into Israel, near the town of Metula, December 19, 2018 © Reuters / Ronen Zvulun

The Israeli military says it has finished sealing the last of a series of Hezbollah attack tunnels under its northern border with Lebanon, roughly six months after they were found.

Military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said on Monday during a tour of the tunnel that it was “the longest and deepest attack tunnel that Hezbollah dug,” plunging more than 80 meters (260 feet) below ground, AP reported.

Israel launched ‘Operation Northern Shield’ in December to find and destroy “six Hezbollah tunnels” burrowed into Israeli territory for the purpose of attacking soldiers and civilians. Hezbollah has not commented on the statements.

The military has “now completed this operation,” Conricus said. “It is safe to say that there are no more Hezbollah cross-border attack tunnels from Lebanon into Israel,” the spokesman added.

