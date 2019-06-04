EU’s Juncker to meet Kushner over Middle East situation

US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner will meet with the EU’s chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday in Brussels.

“They will discuss the Middle East situation and other geopolitical issues,” said a spokeswoman for the European Commission.

The meeting came at the request of the US presidential administration, Reuters quoted the spokeswoman as saying.

The discussion will also be attended by the EU’s foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini.

On May 30, Kushner and US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt met with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to the region to drum up support for an economic conference in Bahrain next month.