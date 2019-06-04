 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 4 Jun, 2019 10:52 Edited time: 4 Jun, 2019 14:01
EU’s Juncker to meet Kushner over Middle East situation
Jared Kushner attends a Republican Senate policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, May 14, 2019. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner will meet with the EU’s chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday in Brussels.

“They will discuss the Middle East situation and other geopolitical issues,” said a spokeswoman for the European Commission.

The meeting came at the request of the US presidential administration, Reuters quoted the spokeswoman as saying.

The discussion will also be attended by the EU’s foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini.

On May 30, Kushner and US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt met with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to the region to drum up support for an economic conference in Bahrain next month.

