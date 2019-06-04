 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Sudanese opposition rejects military’s plan to hold elections within 9 months

Published time: 4 Jun, 2019 10:57 Edited time: 4 Jun, 2019 11:33
Get short URL
Sudanese opposition rejects military’s plan to hold elections within 9 months
Sudanese protesters gather by a barricade, demanding that the Transitional Military Council hand over power to civilians, in Khartoum, Sudan, June 3, 2019. © Reuters / Stringer

Sudan’s opposition on Tuesday rejected a plan by its military rulers to hold elections within nine months. At least 35 people were killed the previous day when security forces stormed a protest camp outside the Defense Ministry in central Khartoum, according to doctors linked to the opposition.

The military council afterwards cancelled all agreements with the main opposition alliance and said an election should be held within nine months.

Madani Abbas Madani, a leader of the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces opposition alliance, said a civil disobedience campaign would continue to try to force the council from power.

The opposition rejected all that Transitional Military Council (TMC) Head Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in his statement, Reuters quoted Madani as saying.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies