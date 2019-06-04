Afghan President Ghani to visit Pakistan ‘to open new chapter in relations’

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says he will visit Pakistan on June 27 to open a new chapter in the uneasy relationship with its neighbor and mend ties.

In his message to mark Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday that caps the fasting month of Ramadan, Ghani said he agreed to visit Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, AP reports.

The two leaders met last week on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Kabul routinely accuses Pakistan of harboring its Taliban enemies. In recent months, Islamabad has lent its support to US efforts to broker an end to Afghanistan’s long-running war.