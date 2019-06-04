 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Afghan President Ghani to visit Pakistan ‘to open new chapter in relations’

Published time: 4 Jun, 2019 07:49 Edited time: 4 Jun, 2019 09:58
A picture of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on a street in Kabul. © Reuters / Omar Sobhani

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says he will visit Pakistan on June 27 to open a new chapter in the uneasy relationship with its neighbor and mend ties.

In his message to mark Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday that caps the fasting month of Ramadan, Ghani said he agreed to visit Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, AP reports.

The two leaders met last week on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Kabul routinely accuses Pakistan of harboring its Taliban enemies. In recent months, Islamabad has lent its support to US efforts to broker an end to Afghanistan’s long-running war.

