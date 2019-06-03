 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN chief Guterres condemns violence against civilians in Sudan

Published time: 3 Jun, 2019 16:54 Edited time: 3 Jun, 2019 18:24
Sudanese protesters erect a barricade on a street and demanding that the Transitional Military Council hand over power to civilians in Khartoum, Sudan, June 3, 2019. © Reuters / Stringer

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the violence and reports of excessive use of force by Sudanese security personnel on civilians, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

Sudanese security forces stormed a protest camp in the capital Khartoum Monday morning and at least 13 people were reported killed in the worst violence since the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April, Reuters reported.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called for Sudanese security forces to halt attacks on Khartoum protest camps and allow medical workers access the injured.

“I utterly deplore the apparent use of excessive force in the protest camps. Reports that live ammunition was used by security forces next to, and even inside, medical facilities are extremely alarming,” Bachelet said.

