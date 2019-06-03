UN chief Guterres condemns violence against civilians in Sudan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the violence and reports of excessive use of force by Sudanese security personnel on civilians, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

Sudanese security forces stormed a protest camp in the capital Khartoum Monday morning and at least 13 people were reported killed in the worst violence since the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April, Reuters reported.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called for Sudanese security forces to halt attacks on Khartoum protest camps and allow medical workers access the injured.

“I utterly deplore the apparent use of excessive force in the protest camps. Reports that live ammunition was used by security forces next to, and even inside, medical facilities are extremely alarming,” Bachelet said.