Israel’s parliament taps Netanyahu’s pick for state comptroller

Published time: 3 Jun, 2019 14:57 Edited time: 3 Jun, 2019 16:24
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, June 2, 2019. © Reuters / Ronen Zvulun

Israel’s parliament has voted in favor of appointing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s candidate for state comptroller, in a move seen as a minor political victory for the embattled leader.

The Knesset voted 67-48 on Monday in favor of Matanyahu Engelman, who currently heads Israel’s Council of Higher Education, AP reported.

The vote to select a new state comptroller was one of the final acts by the current Knesset, which was elected in April but voted to dissolve itself last week after Netanyahu failed to form a government.

The comptroller supervises government policies and operations and reports on mismanagement. The post is typically filled with former judges. Engelman is the first non-judge to fill the post in decades.

