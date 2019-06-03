 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France’s Macron says October 31 should be ‘final’ deadline for Brexit

Published time: 3 Jun, 2019 15:53 Edited time: 3 Jun, 2019 16:24
French President Emmanuel Macron waits for a guest at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 29, 2019. © Reuters / Charles Platiau / File Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that October 31 should be the “final” deadline for Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

Macron was among those EU leaders opposed to granting Britain a long extension of its date for divorce when it was moved from March until the end of October.

“I think this is the final, final deadline because I don’t want to have the new Commission and this new executive to deal with [this],” he said, referring to the naming of new heads of major EU institutions. “I think it is a big mistake to procrastinate,” Reuters quoted Macron as saying.

The French president was speaking in English at the Elysee Palace in Paris with members of the International Monetary Conference. “I do believe we now have to implement the British people's decision. Except if the British people themselves decide something else,” Macron said.

