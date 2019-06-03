 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany’s Social Democrats question coalition after leader Nahles resigns

Published time: 3 Jun, 2019 13:12 Edited time: 3 Jun, 2019 14:29
A person walks past the logo of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, June 3, 2019. © Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke

Germany’s Social Democrats on Monday discussed appointing three caretaker leaders after Andrea Nahles resigned. SPD members, appalled by the party’s plunging popularity, called for ditching their coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Nahles, the most vocal proponent of the SPD’s reluctant decision to form a third so-called “grand coalition” with Merkel’s conservatives, quit on Monday after a disastrous showing at last weekend’s European Parliament elections. The party was also toppled in its stronghold city of Bremen after 70 years.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), appealed to the SPD to remain in their governing alliance.

The SPD executive have proposed naming three joint caretakers – Manuela Schwesig and Malu Dreyer, the premiers of the states of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Rhineland-Palatinate respectively, and Thorsten Schaefer-Guembel, who heads the SPD in Hesse state to allow time to settle on a new permanent leader, Reuters reported, citing sources in the party.

