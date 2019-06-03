Leader of French center-right quits after Les Republicains’ poor performance in European elections

France’s once-dominant center-right political party, Les Republicains, was in disarray on Monday after its leader quit. Laurent Wauquiez, 44, acknowledged his responsibility for the group’s poor performance in last week’s European elections, Reuters reports.

Wauquiez took over as leader in late 2017 and had moved the party distinctly to the right with an emphasis on France’s national identity, rural traditions and Catholic roots. The party also adopted a skeptical stance toward the EU.

However, some members left to set up a more centrist party, others joined President Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche movement and government.

The Republicains, formerly known as the Union for a Popular Movement, were the dominant force in French politics from the early 2000s under then-president Jacques Chirac until the end of Nicolas Sarkozy’s presidency in 2012.