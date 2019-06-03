 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Leader of French center-right quits after Les Republicains’ poor performance in European elections

Published time: 3 Jun, 2019 12:47 Edited time: 3 Jun, 2019 14:03
Get short URL
Leader of French center-right quits after Les Republicains’ poor performance in European elections
Laurent Wauquiez. © Reuters / Stephane Mahe

France’s once-dominant center-right political party, Les Republicains, was in disarray on Monday after its leader quit. Laurent Wauquiez, 44, acknowledged his responsibility for the group’s poor performance in last week’s European elections, Reuters reports.

Wauquiez took over as leader in late 2017 and had moved the party distinctly to the right with an emphasis on France’s national identity, rural traditions and Catholic roots. The party also adopted a skeptical stance toward the EU.

However, some members left to set up a more centrist party, others joined President Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche movement and government.

The Republicains, formerly known as the Union for a Popular Movement, were the dominant force in French politics from the early 2000s under then-president Jacques Chirac until the end of Nicolas Sarkozy’s presidency in 2012.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies