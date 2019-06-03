 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Austria swears in provisional govt in wake of video sting scandal

Published time: 3 Jun, 2019 11:35 Edited time: 3 Jun, 2019 13:25
New Vice Chancellor and Justice Minister Clemens Jabloner, new Austrian Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein and new Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg leave after the swearing-in ceremony in Vienna, Austria, June 3, 2019. © Reuters / Lisi Niesner

Austria’s new provisional government, which will act as a caretaker until an election expected in September, was sworn in on Monday.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen announced Constitutional Court President Brigitte Bierlein as his choice for chancellor last week. The move came after parliament ousted Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s government.

Van der Bellen has said the government will primarily keep the administrative wheels of government turning rather than take far-reaching decisions. Bierlein says her aim is to bring some calm to Austrian politics after weeks of tumult, Reuters reports.

“Half of Europe, half the world, is watching us after the events of recent weeks,” Van der Bellen said at the swearing-in ceremony. The president was referring to the sting that forced right-wing leader Heinz-Christian Strache to step down as vice chancellor and sparked the political crisis.

