Pompeo holds talks with Dutch govt, likely to discuss Iran, NATO funding

Published time: 3 Jun, 2019 10:58 Edited time: 3 Jun, 2019 11:09
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, his wife Susan and tour guide Denise O'Gorman walk with the clock tower (Zytglogge) behind them during a visit in Bern, Switzerland, June 1, 2019. © Reuters / Fabrice Coffrini / Pool

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting the Netherlands for talks with his Dutch counterpart that are expected to touch on tensions between Washington and Tehran as well as the crisis in Venezuela and NATO funding.

The brief stop in The Hague on Monday is the third leg of a four-nation tour of Europe in which Pompeo is trying to calm nerves over US-Iran tensions while also stressing that America will not relent in raising pressure on the Islamic Republic through economic sanctions, AP reported.

On Sunday in Switzerland, Pompeo said the Trump administration is ready for unconditional discussions with Iran in an effort to ease tensions that have sparked fears of conflict.

