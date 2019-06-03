‘Lack of candidates’: Algerian constitutional council scraps July 4 presidential election

Algeria’s constitutional council scrapped a presidential election planned for July 4 citing a lack of candidates. The move would prolong a period of political transition and risk more anger from protesters, Reuters said.

The decision will likely extend the rule of interim President Abdelkader Bensalah, who was due to stay on only until the vote to elect a new president.

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika ended his 20-year rule two months ago under pressure from protests. Demonstrations have since continued, with protesters demanding Bensalah’s resignation and an end to the dominance of the elite who have ruled Algeria since 1962.

The constitutional council overseeing the transition said two candidates had come forward but they had not met the quorum of 60,000 signatures in support, political sources say.