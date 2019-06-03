 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

‘Lack of candidates’: Algerian constitutional council scraps July 4 presidential election

Published time: 3 Jun, 2019 08:14 Edited time: 3 Jun, 2019 10:47
Get short URL
‘Lack of candidates’: Algerian constitutional council scraps July 4 presidential election
People take part in an anti-government protest in Algiers, Algeria, May 31, 2019. © Reuters / Ramzi Boudina

Algeria’s constitutional council scrapped a presidential election planned for July 4 citing a lack of candidates. The move would prolong a period of political transition and risk more anger from protesters, Reuters said.

The decision will likely extend the rule of interim President Abdelkader Bensalah, who was due to stay on only until the vote to elect a new president.

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika ended his 20-year rule two months ago under pressure from protests. Demonstrations have since continued, with protesters demanding Bensalah’s resignation and an end to the dominance of the elite who have ruled Algeria since 1962.

The constitutional council overseeing the transition said two candidates had come forward but they had not met the quorum of 60,000 signatures in support, political sources say.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies