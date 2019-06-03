 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

UK to leave EU on October 31, deal or no deal, Boris Johnson says as he launches leadership bid

Published time: 3 Jun, 2019 10:03 Edited time: 3 Jun, 2019 10:05
Get short URL
UK to leave EU on October 31, deal or no deal, Boris Johnson says as he launches leadership bid
Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. © Reuters / Hannah McKay

Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to be Britain’s next prime minister, promised on Monday to lead the country out of the European Union on October 31, launching his leadership bid in a campaign video.

Prime Minister Theresa May is due to resign on Friday. Johnson, a former foreign minister who resigned in protest at May’s handling of Brexit, is the bookmakers’ favorite to win a crowded contest, Reuters said.

“If I get in we’ll come out, deal or no deal, on October the 31st,” Johnson was seen telling a member of the public in a campaign video released on Twitter. “Now is the time to unite our society, and unite our country,” he said.

The leadership battle so far has 13 contenders and could take two months to determine the winner.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies