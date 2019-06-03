Blast targets bus carrying govt employees near American University in Kabul – report

An explosion in Kabul has targeted a bus carrying the employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission, ToloNews reported on Monday.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi confirmed that a magnetic IED blast targeted the bus in Darul Aman road near the American University of Afghanistan at around 1:30pm. He added that casualties were feared as a result of the explosion.

The bus was hired by employees of the commission but it was not owned by the government organization.

The attack comes a day after four explosions happened in Kabul on Sunday.