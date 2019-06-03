 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Blast targets bus carrying govt employees near American University in Kabul – report

Published time: 3 Jun, 2019 09:32 Edited time: 3 Jun, 2019 09:45
An Afghan security forces member stands guard at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 30, 2019. © Reuters / Mohammad Ismail

An explosion in Kabul has targeted a bus carrying the employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission, ToloNews reported on Monday.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi confirmed that a magnetic IED blast targeted the bus in Darul Aman road near the American University of Afghanistan at around 1:30pm. He added that casualties were feared as a result of the explosion.

The bus was hired by employees of the commission but it was not owned by the government organization.

The attack comes a day after four explosions happened in Kabul on Sunday.

