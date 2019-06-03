NATO’s Stoltenberg visits Skopje as alliance clears way for N. Macedonia membership

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 3 Jun, 2019 07:23 Edited time: 3 Jun, 2019 09:18
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attend a welcoming ceremony in Skopje, North Macedonia, June 3, 2019. © Reuters / Ognen Teofilovski

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is in Skopje for a two-day visit before North Macedonia officially becomes the alliance’s 30th member by the end of the year.

Stoltenberg arrived on Sunday afternoon and will meet the Balkan country’s leaders on Monday, AP said.

NATO member states and North Macedonia signed an agreement last February, clearing the way for membership. The move came after North Macedonia and Greece inked a deal in June last year that ended a decades-long bilateral dispute.

Athens had blocked its neighbor’s membership to NATO since 2008, objecting that the name Macedonia implied territorial claims on Greece.

