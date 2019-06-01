US starts collecting increased 25% tax on $200bn of Chinese imports

The US has begun applying 25 percent tariffs to a list of Chinese imports after President Donald Trump slapped Beijing with higher levies on $200 billion worth of products coming into the country.

While the measure was introduced on May 10, the US has granted Chinese importers a grace period until June 1 to import their goods under the old tariff of 10 percent.

The hikes impact a variety of consumer products, especially basic household goods such as furniture and vacuum cleaners, printers, as well as internet modems and routers.

Just before the hike kicked in at 12:01 am EDT on Saturday, Beijing began applying its own set of higher tariffs on $60 billion of US imports.