Greece, N. Macedonia upgrade diplomatic missions to embassies after name deal

Published time: 31 May, 2019 16:57 Edited time: 31 May, 2019 17:14
North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Skopje, North Macedonia, April 2, 2019. © Reuters / Ognen Teofilovski

Greece has upgraded its diplomatic mission to North Macedonia’s capital of Skopje to an embassy. The move followed a deal to normalize relations with its neighbor – which renamed itself from Macedonia.

The Foreign Ministry in Athens said on Friday it is also upgrading its representation in North Macedonia’s southern town of Bitola to a general consulate.

North Macedonia has upgraded its mission in Athens to an embassy and in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to a general consulate, AP reported.

The name deal cleared the way for North Macedonia to join NATO and, potentially, the EU.

